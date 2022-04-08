FLORENCE
Shannon Reid Turner, age 45, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, April 03, 2022 at her residence.
Shannon was a Registered Nurse. She was a nurse who loved her job, and she was good at it. She loved Jesus and could always put a smile on your face.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jessica Weiland, and her grandparents, Bodie Reid, Betty Puckett, Arvin Puckett, and Johnny Jones.
She leaves behind her husband, Josh Turner; two beautiful children, Jacob Terry, Reid Turner; her niece she was raising, Madison Elizabeth Weiland; parents, Beverly and Joey Pickett, Barry and Mary Reid; grandmother, Betty Reilly; brother, Tyler Pickett; stepbrother, Nathan Mansfield; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. today, April 08, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
