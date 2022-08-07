CHEROKEE — Shannon Richardson Turberville, age 24, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with the service to immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. John Guatney officiating. Burial will be in Mhoontown Cemetery.
Shannon was a native of Cherokee and a Line Clearance Technician with Affordable Tree Service.
Shannon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jimmy Ogletree and Danny Turberville; and his uncles, Shannon Richardson Turberville and Anthony Ogletree.
Shannon is survived by his son, Kaiden Lee Turberville; father, Daniel Turberville; mother, Shawna Ogletree; grandmothers, Peggy Ogletree and Rita Turberville; sister, Shianna Brewer (Tristen); nephew, Jaxon Brewer; special aunt, Salena “Nena” Turberville; uncle, Stephen Ogletree; and a host of friends.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
