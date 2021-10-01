TUSCUMBIA — Shara Lynn Shook, age 60 of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Russellville Hospital following a battle with Covid-19.
Mrs. Shook was a member of Littleville First Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed very much.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Shook; children, Jessica Balentine, Josh Wilson (Casey), Robert Shook Jr. (Vickie) and Andrea Ruiz (Carlos); grandchildren, Katelyn Balentine, Jordan Balentine, Dakotah Shook, Victoria Shook, Zoey Shook, Reyna Wingo, Carlos Ruiz; sister, Carolyn McClellan and special niece, Robin Fugate.
She was preceded in death by her children, Samual Wilson and Joshua Burns Wilson; her parents, Veto and Minnie Winsted and a brother, Jimmy Winsted.
Visitation will be Sunday October 3, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama. Steve Amos, Dwight Love and Keith Prince will officiate. Burial will be in Belgreen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 the family request that anyone paying their respects to please practice social distancing and to wear a mask.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
