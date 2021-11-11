BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Shara Sue Holley Swords, 78, died November 10, 2021. Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Belmont Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.