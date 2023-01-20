FLORENCE — Shari Lee Trotti, 57, died January 17, 2023. The family will receive friends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence.

