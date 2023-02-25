RED BAY — Sharon Ann Blackburn, 76, died Friday, February 24, 2023. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. She was a member of First Baptist Church Red Bay, AL.

