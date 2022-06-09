HACKLEBURG

Sharon Davis, 64, died June 6, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Old Line Cemetery.

