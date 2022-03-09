FLORENCE — Sharon Denise Crews Morgan, 62, died March 8, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Stony Point Cemetery.

