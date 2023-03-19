Sharon Estelle Lynch George, 85, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Colbert Memorial Chapel. Brother Keith Brooks will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. You are invited to attend the funeral service via a zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 82342193490 and the passcode is 881923.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Edward and Opal Lynch; husband, Henry Morris George; and son, Mark Henry George.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Winter G. Sandusky; son-in-law, Mark Dwayne Sandusky; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ryan Beck George; brother, Gary Mason Lynch; sisters, Debbie Moncado and Judy Hampton; grandchildren, Henry Whitman George, Elena Catherine George.
Sharon was a very caring and loving wife to Henry Morris George. She also was a doting, caring, loving mother of her daughter, Angela and her youngest child, Mark. She loved her children dearly, and they meant the world to her. She felt the same for her grandchildren, Henry and Elena who affectionally called her MADRE. She also was much loved as a mother-in-law. She loved all of her family with all her heart and she also had great appreciation for the love and worldwide unity of her eight million plus spiritual brothers and sisters. She centered her life around serving Jehovah God and following in the footsteps of his son, Jesus. She was baptized as one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years of the Sheffield congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Hwy 72 West Tuscumbia, AL. We know she is at rest now and in God’s loving memory awaiting to be Resurrected.
Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
We would like to thank Dr. Courtney Bowen and Hospice of the Shoals, for their kindness and care of Sharon.
