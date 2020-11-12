MUSCLE SHOALS — Sharon Gail Smith, age 58, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on November 10, 2020, with her sister by her side. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 24, 1962, to Tommy and Sara Smith. Sharon was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Sara Smith; her sister, Susan Smith; and several cousins.
Sharon attended Arab High School, where she graduated in 1980 as Salutatorian of her class. She later graduated from the University of North Alabama and continued to support her beloved UNA Lions football team. She fell in love with the Shoals area while at UNA and decided to make it her home. Sharon became a member of now Grace Life Church while in college and remained active until her death. She was employed by the Board of Education for the City of Muscle Shoals.
Sharon was an avid football fan, and not only cheered for UNA, but also the Muscle Shoals Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Titans.
Sharon’s visitation will be Saturday, November 14, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Life Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Noblit officiating. Following the service there will be a private burial in Arab.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greg Beard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Arab First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 470, Arab, AL 35016.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented