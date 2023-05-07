HACKLEBURG — Sharon Gunnin, 78, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at noon until service time beginning at 3 p.m., at the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Tree Cemetery.

