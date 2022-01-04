FLORENCE — Freda Sharon Hall, age 80, of Florence, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Kenny Baskins officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Tim McMullins, Shawn Malone, Trent Putman and Ben Neyman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Gatha Livingston; husband, Charlie Hall; and daughter, Pam McCrory.
Survivors are her son, Patrick Hall (Courtney); sisters, Gail Childers and Mariguette Alexander; grandchildren, Derek, April (Justin), Mason (Kacey), and Corbin; and great-grandchildren, Skylar and Memphis.
She was a retired school teacher with Florence City Schools. Sharon loved tending her flower garden, feeding her birds, and bluegrass music. She traveled the country with special friends, but her first love was in spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her special friend and caregiver, Cindy Hood, her neighbors of 42 years, Charles and Sharon Robbins, lifelong friends, J.W. and Barbara Michael, and also neighbors of Sky Park for the love and friendship with Sharon and her family. We Love You “Maw”.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented