TUSCUMBIA — Sharon Lynn Poss Haynes, 63, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Her family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Shane Swinney officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Sharon was a native of Sheffield. She was a Social Worker for ten years, working for the United Methodist Children’s Home. She was currently attending Launch Point Church in Tuscumbia and was a former member of York Terrace Baptist Church in Sheffield and Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. Sharon enjoyed spending time in Gatlinburg, and time at the beach, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Poss; grandparents, Geneva and Frank Webb; and sister, Karen Bolger.
Sharon is survived by her children, Stephanie Royster (Doug) and Daniel Haynes (Heather); grandchildren, Brylee, Zaida, Gavinn, Zoie, Cruise, and Cade; and mother Madru Poss.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Haynes, Gavinn Haynes, Brylee Haynes, Chris Long, Drew Gilbert and Andrew Clem.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for all of their care for Sharon.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented