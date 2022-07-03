SHEFFIELD
Sharon Stout Jordan, 75, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, July 3, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Wix officiating.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Stout; mother, Rachel Stout; and brother, Jimmy Stout.
Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Gary Jordan; sons: Jason Jordan (Jill) and David Jordan. Beloved grandchildren: Buck Jordan and Sophia Jordan. Brother, Everett Stout; sister, Charlotte Savage.
Sharon was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, her church, her friends and caring for children. Sharon had a loving heart and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for others.
The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for the care and love provided while she was at home as well as all of those involved in her care over the past several years.
Memorials may be made to York Bluff Baptist Church or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https;//www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented