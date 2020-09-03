GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Sharon Kay Blair, 65, died September 1, 2020. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.