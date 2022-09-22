RED BAY

A Celebration of Life for Sharon Kay Jenkins, 72, will be Friday at noon at Trinity Assembly of God, 1116 4th St. NE, Red Bay, AL 35582. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

