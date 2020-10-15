FLORENCE — Sharon Kaye Brackin Tays, age 71, of Florence, passed away October 13, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, October 16th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brad Adcock, Alvin Austin and Willie Hamblen officiating. Burial will be in Barkley-White Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested at the services and at the cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waymon and Faye Bracken and a sister, Deborah. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Phil Tays; children, Jamie (Teresa), Daniel (Susan) and Stephanie (Mo); and grandchildren, Justin, Josh, Jordan, Joel and Cole Tays.
Sharon was a native of Lauderdale County and attended Lauderdale County High School. She was a Christian, attending the Stony Point Church of Christ. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sharon and Phil enjoyed traveling to many states. She taught Sunday school many years, loving the Lord and the children she taught. She ran a daycare many years and enjoyed keeping children in her home. She loved Crimson Tide football, flea marketing, and loved all animals, especially her parrott, Niki and her yorkie, Marco. Her favorite time of the year was Thanksgiving and Christmas with the family all home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Tays, Josh Tays, Jordan Tays, Steven Burchell, Richard Steen and Chris Steen. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Wheeler, Harrison Clemmons, Joel Tays, Cole Tays, Michael Duvall, Ed Thrasher, Doug Burchell, Roger Renfro, Jerry McDaniel, David D’Addario, Joe Pampinto and Jeff Boyd.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr., and nurse practitioner Pam Hill for their special care through the years. Sincere thanks are also extended to Angelia Byrd, Jean Marie Seagal and longtime caregiver, Lonita Simpson and the nurse of Kendrid Home Health and Compassus Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, 6372 Co. Rd. 63, Florence, AL 35634.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
