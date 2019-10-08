ATHENS — Mrs. Sharon Knowles, 69 of Athens, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A graveside service for Mrs. Knowles will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at O’Neal Cemetery with Matt Taylor and Richie Phillips officiating. Limestone Chapel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Pallbearers will be family members.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tara Knowles (Kathy) of Florence, AL and Casey Knowles (Jarvis) of Athens, AL; a stepdaughter, Carla Bond (David) of Decatur, AL; brother, Keith Beck (Bernie) of Edmonds, WA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Rickey Knowles; first husband, Jerry L. White; father, Lester R. Beck; mother, Louise E. Beck; infant brother, Robert T. Beck and infant brother, J. Walton Beck.
Mrs. Knowles was born on August 22, 1950 in Limestone County to Lester and Louise Beck. She graduated from Clements High School in 1968 and Athens State College in 1981. She retired from Redstone Arsenal in 1994 and was a bus driver for Limestone county Schools until 2006.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may to a charity of your choice.
