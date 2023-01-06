RED BAY — Frances Sharon Kuykendall, 55, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital following an accident. Sharon was born October 31, 1967 to Woodie and Jackie Ann Hammock Kuykendall. She was a 1986 graduate of Red Bay High School where she enjoyed all sports and cheerleading, especially playing tennis in the evenings. Sharon had and raised her four surviving children with her former spouse, Kenneth A. Williams. Sharon was an outgoing friendly and happy individual who never met a stranger. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her children, family and friends. Sharon was spiritually strong in her faith from childhood and throughout her life, believing good prevailed in everyone and never hesitated to provide a helping hand to anyone. Sharon’s career evolved from house mom to business management, then Department of Defense contracting as a material coordinator and finally in retail customer service. She lived in the Charleston, SC area for more than 16 years before moving home to Red Bay in 2022. Sharon will be remembered most for her laughter and kind heart, she will forever be missed, until we meet again.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
