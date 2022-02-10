CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Sharon Ann Stamps Lanier, 59, of Cypress Inn, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Church of Christ. Funeral Service will immediately follow with Tony Feltman and Terry Oakley officiating. Burial will be in Rhodesville Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laymond and Marie Stamps; brother, Laymond Stamps, Jr; sisters, Darlene Stamps Barnett and Sandra Stamps Wilson.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Scottie Lanier; children, Gary Lanier (Amber), Florence, AL, Daniel Lanier (Heather), Toney, AL, Stacy Lanier, Cypress Inn, TN, Austin Lanier (Victoria), Collinwood, TN; grandchildren, Gracie McAdams, Colton Lanier, Xander Lanier, Spencer Lanier, Hope Rossin, Madelyn Blake Lanier; brother, Michael Stamps (Lisa), Florence, AL; sisters, Charlotte Johnson (Bill), Iron City, TN, Karen Stamps, Lawrenceburg, TN; her Loyal Granddogs, Louie and Finley.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Barnett, Caleb Barnett, Kenny Creasy, Bobby Fountain, Travis Johnson, Lee Montgomery, Jayme Stamps, Jeff Warren, and Lee Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be All of her very loved nephews.
A special thanks to all those involved in the benefit held to assist our family and to all of the friends and family that have helped in so many ways. We Love You. Also, thank you to UAB Hospital for the wonderful care you all provided.
