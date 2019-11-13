FLORENCE — Sharon Lee Lowry Antoine, 77, passed away peacefully after an extended illness. She passed at home in the loving care of her son Jon and daughter Victoria. Her family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to her amazing caretaker, Carolyn Hampton, who cared for her like family; to Encompass Hospice Services nursing staff for their stellar professional care; and to Elkins Funeral Home for guidance and care of our mother.
Sharon was born on November 12, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Bessie Mae Fine Lowry and Talmage Lowry. She was the third of six children and grew up on a farm in Temperance, Michigan where she knew love of family, cultivated her compassion for animals, and learned many valuable skills. She graduated from Ida High School. After working in Toledo, she married Jacques Antoine in 1964 and raised four children in the most loving way. She nurtured her love of babies and children by being a foster parent in Toledo through Lucas County Foster Care System and by babysitting the babies and children of working mothers in Florence, Alabama. She has also been a ‘stand in parent’ to family members as needed. She was loved by so many - a kind and beautiful person, inside and out. She never met a stranger and loved to laugh, cut-up, and have a good time. Her hobbies were cooking, bowling, reading, singing, dancing, and artwork, and she excelled at all of these.
She went on to own a few businesses, one being Frosty King Cafe in Petersville, AL. She was a transplant who made friends everywhere she lived: Temperance, Michigan; Toledo, Ohio; Florence, Alabama; Lima, Ohio; and back to Florence, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Mae and Talmage Lowry; her husband, Jacques Antoine; and her brothers, Tom Lowry and Joe Lowry. She is survived by her dear and faithful siblings, John Lowry (Nellie), Martha Lowry Slinker and Bob Lowry. She is also survived by her loving children whom she loved unconditionally: Lisa Antoine Williams of Lima, Ohio; Gina Antoine Dearing of Oswego, New York; Victoria Antoine Fisher (Darren) of Florence, Alabama; Jon Antoine of Florence, Alabama; and (furry child) Jerry Lee Antoine, all of whom will certainly feel her loss. Survived also by her beloved grandchildren, Tommy Lee (Danielle), Tré-Jon Burris (Stephanie), Ariana Antoine Stepanyan (Hayk), Jolie Antoine, Gemma Dearing, Josie Williams, Sawyer Dearing, Gram Dearing. And precious great-grandchildren, Samuel Lee and Selah Burris, who will only know her by the wonderful stories we are sure to share with them. Sharon also had many nieces and nephews and extended family members who loved her very much. She would have also wanted mentioned how much she valued her dear friends.
Sharon Antoine was the type of person who wondered why the world could not have been more straightforward and loving and less cruel. However, she was a strong Christian and continually prayed for other people’s needs. She confessed her sins to the Lord and was forgiven. We will see her again, happy and healthy, in Heaven.
A local memorial service will not be held per her wishes. Those wishing to honor her memory might consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, where she was a loyal patron. Her final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
