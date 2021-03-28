ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Sharon Lou Robertson Dean, 63, died March 24, 2021. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. She was a member of Experience Church.

