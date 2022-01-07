FLORENCE — Sharon Lynn Gamble, age 74, of Florence, AL, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a native of Paris, TN, a retired social worker, a tireless volunteer, and a member of First Baptist Church in Killen, AL.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Asley Pettus will be officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her husband, Reed Gamble; daughter, Jennifer Oliver (Justin), Huntsville; three brothers, Carroll Griffin, Jackson, TN, Reggie Griffin, Bluffton, SC, Ronald Griffin, Louisville, KY; one sister, Melanie Griffo, Paris, TN.
Preceded in death by parents, Dale and Eloise Griffin; sister, Denise Phifer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the family, friends, and nurses at NAMC for their prayers and support.
