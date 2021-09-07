HALEYVILLE — Sharon M. Postell, 64, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10-11 a.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

