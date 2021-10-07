TUSCUMBIA — Sharon Marie Clark, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. There will be a private memorial service for the family.
Sharon attended Faith Church in Florence. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sharon loved Alabama Football and was an avid Crimson Tide Fan. ROLL TIDE!!! She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston and Eula Tice.
Sharon is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Otis Clark; children, Stacy Cummings (Tommy), David Borden, Jonathan Borden (Tracie), and Chad Clark (Lisa); brother, Michael Tice (Teresa); sister, Sandra Tice; grandchildren, Jackson and Ragan Cummings, and Zoe, Jessi, and Amelia Borden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Helen Keller Memorial Hospital and Tennessee Valley Gynecologic Oncology at Huntsville Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented