NORTHPORT, FLORIDA — Sharon Marie Elkins Williams, 79, formerly of Russellville, died April 2, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

