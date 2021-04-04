NORTHPORT, FLORIDA — Sharon Marie Elkins Williams, of Northport, FL (formerly of Russellville, AL) went home Friday, April 02, 2021 at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and Glenice Elkins; and mother and father-in-law, Buck and Louise Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Williams, North Port, FL; three children, Denise Gray (Buddy) of Russellville, AL, Charles Rainey of Sheffield, AL, Chrissy Cooper (Niles) of North Port, FL; two grandchildren, Gregg Gray (Erin), Christopher Cooper (Kaity); three great-grandchildren, Murphy Shea Cooper, and Bryant & Tyson Gray.
She loved scary movies and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her real babies were her three cherished dogs. She was a spirit in her younger days who wanted to try it all: motorcycles, makeup consultant, karate, real estate, yoga instructor / personal trainer, and one memorable day of substitute teaching. You just never knew. She loved living in the Florida sunshine but always missed the southern cooking back home.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 06, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at KP Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Bro. Bo Lloyd will officiate. A family viewing will be held before the service at Spry Memorial Chapel.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented