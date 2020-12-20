MUSCLE SHOALS — Sharon Ann Hicks Matlock, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, at Rideout’s Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, with Senior Pastor Jerry Lankford officiating.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Herschel E. Hicks, Sr. and Opal Kline Hicks; brother, Robert “Bob” Kline Hicks; and special aunt and uncle, Roberta Hicks James (Eley).
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Tammy Sanderson (Gilson DaSilva), Baton Rouge, and Lisa Lansdell, Muscle Shoals; brother, Herschel Edward “Eddie” Hicks, Jr. (Sue), Decatur; sister, Helen Hicks Neugent (Larry), Trussville; grandchildren, Miles and Morgan Lansdell; and several nieces and nephews.
