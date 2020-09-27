FLORENCE — Mrs. Sharon McAfee, 71, of Florence, Alabama, peacefully passed away at her home on September 24, 2020. Born in Russellville, she had lived in the Florence area most of her life, except for residing in Portland, Tennessee eight years. Mrs. McAfee was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Florence. A loving wife, mother, and Nanny, she will be missed by those who loved her dearly.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Bray Family Cemetery at 8080 Hwy 52, Spruce Pine, Alabama. Officiating will be Tom Sibley.
Mrs. McAfee is survived by her husband, Harold McAfee; children, Rhonda Lovelace (Wayne), Kim Butler (Jason), and Jim McAfee (Kelli); siblings, Hal Bray (Dianna), Donald Bray (Alice). David Bray (Jan), Karen McAfee (Kerry), and Betty Jo Bray; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, and Haley Lovelace; Lynly and Kenzy Butler, and Parker and Carter McAfee; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Emma Pierce Bray.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Amedysis Hospice, especially Katie, Tish, and Vashni.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
