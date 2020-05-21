KILLEN — Sharon Putman Trousdale, 80, of Killen passed away on May 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Sharon’s deep and faithful relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ shined in all of her relationships, especially the service and devotion she provided her family. She loved her Sunday school class and brothers and sisters in Christ at Center Star Baptist Church. Sharon had a sweet spirit and smile that made people feel cared for and special. There wasn’t anything she loved more than her family and watching her great-grandchildren play sports and achieve new goals. She and Levon loved to travel the country and many islands with their friends. She had a love of flowers and big, sparkly jewelry, especially brooches, which she collected and proudly showed off to all the girls who visited her home. Her home was a haven and always filled with love and delicious food. You could feel the serenity and sacredness from her waking in the early hours to pray and serve the Lord and her family. She loved to make people laugh in her own shy and mischievous way, it was almost as if you could read her mind when she had that grin and look in her piercing, blue eyes. She will be missed by her family and friends, but we rest easy in knowing that she is now enveloped in love by Jesus.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jimmy Levon Trousdale; her daughters, Marsha Foxx, Jill Trousdale; her grandchildren, Monica Williams, Danielle (Nathan) Ryan, Tiffany (Scotty) White, Brianna (Louis) Gardner de’ Beville; her great-grandchildren, Camryn and Carmyn Williams, Cayden and Connor Holden, Linden White, Augustin and Bastien Gardner de’ Beville, Zeppelin Alonso, Amelia, Lydia, and Wesley Ryan; her sister, Helen Cole; and her lifelong friends, Jean Kelley, Jan Corum, Wanda Putman, and the late Clarice Masonia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tollie and Lutie Putman; her siblings, Eulys Putman, Stancel Putman, Olene McCain, W.D. Putman, Gerald Putman; and son-in-law, James “Buddy” Dwight Foxx.
Louis Gardner- de’ Beville, Scotty White, Nathan Ryan, Camryn Williams, Ronnie Putnam, and Mike McCain will be serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her great- grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hollis and the ICU staff at North Alabama Medical Center for all your care and support.
A drive thru visitation will be held at Center Star Christian Church on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. with an intimate family service at 2:00 P.M. and graveside burial at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery to follow at 3:30 P.M. Pastor Ronnie Jones is to officiate the service.
You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins East Chapel.
