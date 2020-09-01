HALEYVILLE — Sharon Rose Weeks, 74, died August 29, 2020. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Ireland Freewill Baptist Church, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

TimesDaily
