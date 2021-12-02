RUSSELLVILLE
Sharon Lee Scott, age 73, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, following an extended illness.
Sharon was a member of The Cowboy Church of Colbert County. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joel C. Scott; son, Joel Scott; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; siblings, Harry Sienko, Jim Sienko, Debra Brown, Patty Tepps, and Cindy Reid.
She was preceded in death by her son Jayson Scott; parents, Harry and Anne Sienko; brothers, Richard Sienko and Duane Sienko.
Visitation will be Friday December 3, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon with the
funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at The Cowboy Church of Colbert County, with Bro. Truman Sutton officiating.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
