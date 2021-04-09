TOWN CREEK — Sharon Smith Latham, 67, of Town Creek passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 at the funeral home with Jerry Strickland and Harold Letson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Born on October 10, 1953 to the late Ausie “Shorty” and Marie Parker Smith, Sharon graduated from Hatton High School in 1972 and was a member of Cave Springs Free Will Baptist Church. She worked as a dispatcher, 911 operator, jailer, EMT, Rapid Responder, and was a member of the Town Creek Fire Department.
Survivors include her daughters, Shamberlie Latham (Brody) and Amanda L. Latham (Jeremiah), both of Decatur; and grandchildren, Scott Thompson (Krystina) of Town Creek and Kristin Hensley (Trevor) of Decatur.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roger Dale Smith.
Pallbearers will be Terry Landers, Randall Parker, Dewayne Smith, Douglas Smith, Shane Parker and Randall Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are the Hatton High School Class of 1972, the Decatur Police Department, and the Town Creek Fire Department.
The family extends special thanks to medical staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital and Encompass Home Health.
