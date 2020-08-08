BRILLIANT v— Sharon Suzanne Bray, 56, died August 3, 2020. Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.