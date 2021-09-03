MUSCLE SHOALS — Sharon Ward O’Neal, 63, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. A private graveside service was held for the family at Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Chad Kennington officiating.
Sharon earned her MBA and enjoyed her time working as a registered nurse. She loved planning and hosting social events for her friends and family. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Brian O’Neal, and her parents, Marvin and Carolyn Polk.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Patrick O’Neal (Marcela), of Warrensburg, MO, Nickolas O’Neal, of Huntsville, AL, and Derrick Ward (Julie), of Austin, TX; sister, Allison Haynes (Brian), of Huntsville, AL; and grandchildren, Cameron and Chloe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Sharon to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
