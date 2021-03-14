FLORENCE — Sharon Kaye Wright, 64, died March 11, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waterloo. She was the wife of the late Richard Wright. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

