RUSSELLVILLE — Sharron Trapp Sherrill, 74, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away April 2, 2020, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home. She was a cosmetologist and a member of First Baptist Church of Russellville and belonged to the Eastern Star.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 3, 2020, at Union Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell, with Richard Parker officiating.
Ms. Sherrill is survived by her sister, Dorothy Taylor; brother, Harold Dean Trapp; nephews, Sammy Taylor (Cindy), Marty Taylor and Greg Trapp (Donna); great-nieces, Kerby S. Smith (Shannon) and Brittany Trapp; great-nephews, Chris Trapp (Sarah) and Corey Trapp; great-great-nieces, Mary-Hadley and Lexie; great-great-nephews, Hayden and Carter; brother-in-law, Robert Taylor and sister-in-law, Ora Mae Scott; and cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents A.C. “Cliff” Trapp and Mary Colagrosse Trapp; brother A.R. Trapp, and niece Scarlet T. Seay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Russellville.
The family extends a special thank you to North Alabama Hospice and Terrace Manor Nursing Home and their dedicated staffs for the care given our loved one.
Pinkard Funeral Home is directing.
