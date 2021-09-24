HAMILTON — Shaun Leslie Skinner, 50, died September 20, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in New Hope Cemetery.

