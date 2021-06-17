RUSSELLVILLE — Sheila Witt, age 78 of Russellville, passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021. Sheila was a retired registered nurse with Russellville Hospital. She was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Russellville.
She is survived by her children, Angela Witt Dunstan and Billy Witt (Lisa); grandchildren, Nate Dunstan, Leslie Dunstan (Katie), Ashley Dunstan, Jackson Witt (Caitlin) and Lucas Witt (Hailey); great-grandchildren, Archer Dunstan and Sawyer Witt.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Mildred Dunkle and her husband, Bill Witt.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Witt, Lucas Witt, Nate Dunstan, Leslie Dunstan, Sidney Bevis and Mike Graham.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, assisted the family.
