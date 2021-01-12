FLORENCE — Sheila Anne Hopkins, of Florence, passed away January 8, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Joseph Lee officiating.
Those who knew her will always remember Sheila as one of the most remarkable people they have ever known. Both professionally and personally, Sheila’s passion and boundless energy were exceeded only by her genuine caring and ability to authentically connect with everyone she met.
Sheila loved her family, customers, friends and travels. Her sense of humor and her humility were her calling card and a welcome mat as a truly gifted sales professional, from her career beginning as a buyer for Belk, to advancement to the National Sales Director for Faber-Castell.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Robert Statom and mother, Geraldine Statom.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Steve Hopkins; children, Rachel Lee and Richard Aldridge; grandchildren, Zoe Savranakis, Blakely Lee, Madelyn Lee and Annaliese Aldridge; and brother, Stephen Statom.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
Commented