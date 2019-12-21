RUSSELLVILLE — Sheila C. Welch, age 70, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence after a long and courageous battle.
Sheila was a loving wife and a good friend to all who knew her, and especially loved her cats and dogs. She was of the Baptist faith.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Buford Parker officiating. Burial will be at Spruce Pine Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Vernell Smith; father-in-law, Gene Welch; brother-in-law, John Patterson; and cousin, James Hulsey.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 28 years, William “Shorty” Welch; children, Michael Smith (Laurie Lou), Edward Smith (Jennifer), Kim Kates (Leevonnie), Crystal Bailey (James); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Marge Ryan (Tom), Mickey West (Bob), Linda Stephens (Tony), Sharon Clark, Karen Colon; special niece, Jennifer McMillan; mother-in-law, Joann Welch Miller; sister-in-law, Wanda Patterson (Buddy); and niece, Alexis Patterson.
The pallbearers will be Jonathan Strickland, Kenneth Roberts, Brian Woodall, David Kennedy, Wade Sherrell, and Hudon Franklin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Keller Hospice; Michelle Adams, Grace Gunn, Sherry Davis; and sister-in-law and caregiver, Wanda Patterson for the love and care shown to our family during this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
