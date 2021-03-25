SPRING HILL, TENNESSEE — Sheila Dianne Scott Davidson, 69, of Spring Hill, TN passed away March 23, 2021 at her home. She was born in Florence, AL and worked as an LPN. She was preceded in death by parents, Flossie Dowdy and Arvil Webster Scott; and son, Michael Scott Davidson.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Carl Davidson; sons, Matthew Paul Davidson and Jonathan Carl Davidson; brother, Anthony Webb Scott; sisters, Wanda (Billy) Isom and Janice Scott; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Ward Jones will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M. today at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Russell Rescue of Tennessee www.russellrescuetn.com. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
