FLORENCE — Sheila F. Kimbrough, age 76, passed away on February 12, 2020 at her home in Florence, AL surrounded by her loving family and caregiver. A memorial service will be held at Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Chad Hess will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Kimbrough was born May 10, 1943 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Fly and Fernonde Adcock Fly. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1961. That same year, she moved to Birmingham, AL to attend Howard College where she met Reeder Kimbrough, the love of her life. She and Reeder married in July 1963 and made Florence, AL their home. Last year, they joyously celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. She was a wonderful wife, mother, “Meme” and friend.
Mrs. Kimbrough was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart, loved her family unconditionally, and always led by example. She was a true “Southern Lady” who demonstrated kindness and hospitality to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Mrs. Kimbrough is survived by her daughter, Angeline K. Strawbridge and two grandsons, Taylor Strawbridge and Carson Strawbridge and brother, Charles T Fly, Jr. She was preceded in death by her precious son, Anthony Reeder Kimbrough and her parents, Charles and Fernonde Fly.
Pallbearers to serve are Taylor Strawbridge, Carson Strawbridge, Chuck Fly, Barry Fly, George Cash and Jeff Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
