RUSSELLVILLE

Sheila Fern Lewey, 76, died November 15, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.

