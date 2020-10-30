SHEFFIELD — Sheila Kay Walker Meherg, 65, of Sheffield passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. There will be a private burial at a later date. She was an employee of Foodland for over 15 years. She loved gardening, cooking, and sewing as well as knitting. She was a big fan of Alabama Football and Nick Saban.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Walker; husband, Rodney Meherg; and Aunt Betty Scott.
She is survived by her children, James Meherg (Danielle) and Katie Meherg; sister, Rita Spurling; sister-in-law, Mary Meherg; grandchildren, Leif and Kai Meherg; niece, Candice Spurling; and cousins, Roseanne Scott and Angela Cagle.
Special thanks to all the staff at Glenwood Center, and her hospice nurse, Matt with Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to your favorite charity.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
