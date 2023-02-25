SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Sheila Sue Hughes Konig, 74, died February 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, form 1-3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Konig Cemetery. She was a member of Summertown Church of Christ.

