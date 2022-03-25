RUSSELLVILLE — Sheila Maxine Saint, 63, died March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Siloam Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with interment in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

