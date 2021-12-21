RUSSELLVILLE — Sheila Gail Miller, 70, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., December 21, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Spruce Pine Cemetery. She was the mother of Donnie and Robert Quade.

