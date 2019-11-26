MUSCLE SHOALS — Sheila Rae Wimberly, 49, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Shane Swinney and Bro. Rusty Holt officiating.
Sheila was a native of Colbert County. She was a devoted wife and proud mother and Nana. She was a beautiful soul, kind, compassionate, and never met a stranger. Her love for her family, her friends, and her fur babies was evident to all who knew and loved her. She loved Predators Hockey, LSU, and Patriots football. She was an adventurous free-spirit, who lived life to the fullest. She loved to read, travel, and loved the Lord. In her own words, “I love Jesus, I’m happily married, a proud Mom and Stepmom, and my favorite peeps call me “Nana,” “Nanny” and “She She.” Sheila was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Jewel McCalpin, and Maxie Mae Christian; and best friend, Melissa Cook.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 22 years, Wade Wimberly; parents Bob and Jane McCalpin; children, Logan Stokes, Kayla Brooke Stokes (Brittany), Amy Newsom (Jason) and Matthew Wimberly (Laura); brother, Bobby McCalpin (Tanya); grandchildren, Jasmyn, Jayda, Jordyn, McKarlie, Lucie, Mattie, Matthew and Olivia; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Charity, S.J., Jesse, Rachel, Mandy and Chris; and fur babies, Dolly and Miley.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jacob McCalpin, Nick Thomason, Adam Rainey, Vince Lyle, Jackson Davis, Brady Ledlow, John Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a cause or charity of your choice, in memory of Sheila.
Online condolences may be left and morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented