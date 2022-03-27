RUSSELLVILLE — Sheila Maxine Brown Saint, age 63, of Russellville, passed away March 24, 2022.
Mrs. Saint was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church. She was the beloved wife and mother that will be dearly missed by her husband and son. She worked as an office manager for State Farm Insurance.
The funeral service will be Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Siloam Baptist Church, with burial in Colbert Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be Bro. Jarrod Helms, William Redmond Talley and Bro. Roger Bond. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from noon until 2 p.m.
She is survived by husband, Wendell Saint; son, Dale Saint; brother, James E. “Buddy” Brown (Kim); aunts, Nina King and Lon Brown; nephews, Kevin Brown (Heather), James Brown; niece, Kim Trapp (Brad); special cousin, Judy Miskelly; also, Sheila’s dear and close church family at Siloam Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, James Clifton Brown and Shirley Maxine Morgan Brown.
Pallbearers will be Roger Brown, Jason Brown, Kevin Brown, James Brown, James King, Trenton Brown and Collin Brown. Honorary bearers are Noah Helms and Brady Helms.
Special thanks to NAMC’s Dr. Cole; Cath Lab Nurses, ICCU & CCU, and ER nurses for the love and care and acts of kindness given to our dear wife and mother and also the family during our difficult time.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
